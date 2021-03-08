McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

