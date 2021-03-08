Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

