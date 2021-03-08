Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.42

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.36, with a volume of 2818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

