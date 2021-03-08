Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.