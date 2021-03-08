MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. 15,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,465. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

