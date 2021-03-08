Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.50

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.45, with a volume of 3325689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.79.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The company has a market cap of C$53.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

