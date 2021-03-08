Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $118.02 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $81,371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $25,563,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,672 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

