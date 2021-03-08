Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $3,167.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.