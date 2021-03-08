Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

