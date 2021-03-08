MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $203.14 million and $1.26 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00458801 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

