Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.06

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$114.06 and last traded at C$113.97, with a volume of 177744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Insiders have sold 437,070 shares of company stock worth $44,058,859 over the last ninety days.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

