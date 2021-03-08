Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

