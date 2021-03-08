Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 89,727 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,727 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 196,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE CLS opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.