Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,498,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.