Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $289,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 67.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $547.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

