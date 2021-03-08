Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,088 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,335,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $56.40.

