Lunyr (LUN) 1-Day Volume Tops $243,812.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Lunyr has a market cap of $356,396.57 and approximately $243,812.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

