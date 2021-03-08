Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHDX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $12.00 on Monday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

