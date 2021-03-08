LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $63,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.