LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 892.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.