LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,977 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,977 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,949 shares of company stock worth $1,072,047. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

