LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AN stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,984 shares of company stock valued at $17,708,420. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

