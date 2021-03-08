LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.