LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

