LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MasTec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

