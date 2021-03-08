Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill Buys 100,000 Shares

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,423,028 shares in the company, valued at C$1,187,684.48.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.
  • On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.

Shares of LMR opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

