Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill Buys 100,000 Shares

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,423,028 shares in the company, valued at C$1,187,684.48.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.

Shares of LMR opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

