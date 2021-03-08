Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 447,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.