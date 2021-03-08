Livenodes 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020974 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

