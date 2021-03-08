Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Sells $7,803,000.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $7,542,050.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

