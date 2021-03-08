Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

