Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a P/E ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

