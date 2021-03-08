Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.73. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 400 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.11.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
