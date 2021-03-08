Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,064,588. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

