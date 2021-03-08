Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

