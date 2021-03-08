Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $821.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXRX shares. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

