Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $175,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.