Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 100.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

