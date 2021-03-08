Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1.41 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00077094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00465644 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

