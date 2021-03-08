LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 549.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. LCNB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

