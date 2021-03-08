LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,908 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $134.37 on Monday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

