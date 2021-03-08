Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 292,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

