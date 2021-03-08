Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.