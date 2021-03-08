Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Update

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LTRN stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

