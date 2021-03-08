Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday.

LABP opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

