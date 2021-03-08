Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s previous close.
LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday.
LABP opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
