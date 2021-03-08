Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
