Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

