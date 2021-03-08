Kusama Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $129.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00181404 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

