Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.