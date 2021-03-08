Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

KRYS opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

