Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

KRYS opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.