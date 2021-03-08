Krios Price Down 57.1% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.33 million and $182.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

