Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 11,667,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

